1 Dec. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake has occurred in the Turkish city of Malatya. According to local seismologists, its magnitude was 4.8.

The hypocenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 7 km. There is no data on casualties or destruction.

Let us remind you that last Wednesday a local seismologist predicted a new wave of earthquakes that would sweep across the east of the country and, among other things, affect Istanbul. According to his forecast, the magnitude of these earthquakes will be 7.4.