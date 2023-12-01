Largest Islamic center in Russia to open in Grozny

1 Dec. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In two years, the scientific and educational Islamic center named after the Prophet Musa will start working in the capital of Chechnya. It will be the largest organization of its kind in the Russian Federation.

"In the city of Grozny, a large number of Islamic complexes, mosques, and hafiz schools have already been built and a lot of them are currently under construction. <…> In 2025, the largest scientific and educational Islamic center in Russia will start working",

Ministry of Culture of Chechnya said.

The complex will include a scientific and educational center, a library and a mosque.