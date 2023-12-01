US re-freezes Iran's unfrozen money

1 Dec. 14:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US House of Representatives approved the re-freezing of $6 billion belonging to Iran: 307 members of the House were in favor, 119 voted against.

The decision was based on the concerns that Tehran could use these funds to "finance terrorism". In particular, the money could be used to support movements such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

It is clarified that the law provides for the imposition of sanctions against any financial institution that will participate in transactions with Qatari banks where these funds are deposited.