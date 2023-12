1 Dec. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel and Hamas may announce a new truce, despite Tel Aviv's resumption of shelling of the Gaza Strip, The Washington Post reports.

According to the newspaper, in order to announce a new pause, Hamas must agree to the release of more hostages. Qatar acts as a mediator in negotiations between the parties.

According to the sources, Hamas released almost all the hostages it was willing to release at this time.

CNN previously reported on negotiations on the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip.