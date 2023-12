1 Dec. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian delegation led by the head of the Ministry of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian defiantly left the climate conference taking place in the UAE. Thus, representatives of the Iranian side protested against the presence of representatives of the Jewish state at the conference.

Let us remind you that the day before, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cancelled his participation in the conference due to the participation of Israel.