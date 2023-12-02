Armenian Security Council secretary visiting U.S.

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will visit the United States on December 2 to discuss the development of bilateral relations, according to the Armenian Security Council's press service.
"Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Washington on December 2," the statement reads.
The press service said that the Security Council Secretary will discuss the agenda of the development of Armenian-U.S. bilateral relations during the visit.
Grigoryan previously visited the United States in July.