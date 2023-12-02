Hamas still striving for ceasefire in Gaza

2 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas is continuing to seek a ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas Political Bureau member Osama Hamdan said.

"We are open to any initiatives aimed at ending the aggression in a way that is in line with our people’s interests," Hamdan said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), with the resumption of fighting in Gaza the Israeli government is committed to eliminate Hamas.

Te Qatar Foreign Ministry, in turn, noted that talks between Israel and Hamas are continuing despite the resumption of hostilities.