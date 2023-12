2 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

"Hamas continues to mercilessly hold 136 abductees, including 17 women and children that were ruthlessly kidnapped from their homes," he said.

Hagari added that they will continue to do everything to get the abductees back by any means necessary.