Garibashvili: Georgia waiting for positive response on EU candidate status

2 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s European integration process and the associated reforms agenda were discussed on December 1 in a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference hosted in Dubai.

The meeting focused on the recommendation of the European Commission to the European Council to grant the country the bloc’s membership candidate status, the Government Administration said.

Garibashvili informed Michel about the reforms already implemented by his Government on the European integration path, and further noted the Government was pursuing the “successfully launched process” of implementing the recommendations set out by the bloc.

In a social media message, Michel noted he had reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to Georgia to the PM.