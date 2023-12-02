Azerbaijani FM: activities of some third parties do not serve peace in region

2 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at a special session of the II European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies held in Northern Macedonia.

Bayramov drew attention to Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities in the post-conflict period, prospects of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, as well as the position of our country in connection with the regional situation.

The Azerbaijani FM informed of the factors that led to the holding of anti-terrorist measures in the Krabakh economic region on September 19 and noted Armenia's obstacles to the peace process.

The diplomat informed about the construction-restoration works carried out by Azerbaijan in the region, at the same time highlighting the mine threat created by Armenia.

Minister also drew attention to the strengthening of Armenia's military potential and destructive activities of some third parties in the region, stating that such activities do not serve peace and stability in the region.