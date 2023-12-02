Baku: Azerbaijan ready for peace with Armenia

2 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Czech Parliament Chamber of Deputies Chairperson Marketa Pekarova Adamova, the Milli Majlis press service reported.

The Parliament Speaker said that despite the fact that Azerbaijan was subjected to occupation, Azerbaijan made great efforts to ensure long-term peace in the region by proposing that Armenia sign a peace agreement based on international law principles.

Speaking on Azerbaijan's desire to maintain sustainable peace in the region, Gafarova highlighted that there are no hurdles to reaching a peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia today.

Marketa Pekarova Adamova stressed the need for creating long-term peace in the region, as well as the Czech Republic's support for peace talks.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is the second-largest supplier of oil to the Czech Republic. Good opportunities for the development of relations in energy, trade, and economic spheres were mentioned.

In addition, it was mentioned that cooperation between the sides in the field of renewable energy sources is also one of the important directions.

Earlier, Gafarova held a meeting with Chairwoman of the German Bundestag Bärbel Bas to discuss the regional situation. The chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament briefed Bas on the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.