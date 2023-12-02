Equestrian theatre to appear in Dagestan

2 Dec. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

An equestrian theatre may appear in Dagestan. The head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, did not rule out this possibility.

The head of Dagestan agreed with the initiative of a local cultural representative to create the equestrian theatre in the republic. On the stage of this theatre performances with the participation of horses and acrobats will take place.

"For Dagestanis, as for all Caucasians, equestrian sport is no less national and traditional than wrestling, football or some other [sports]. I will certainly support your initiative",

Sergey Melikov said.

He further noted that currently there were equestrian schools operating in Dagestan, many of which have achieved significant results. In addition to this, equestrian tourism is actively developing in the republic.