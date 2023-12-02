Baku to connect Belgrade to Black Sea Energy

2 Dec. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia held negotiations. There they discussed a number of issues related to gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia. In addition to this, during the meeting, it was announced that Serbia would join the Black Sea Energy project. Within the framework of this project, it is planned to supply electricity from Azerbaijan and Georgia to European countries. Information about this was published on the website of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the Head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev, held a number of meetings with government officials from Serbia. In particular, he held negotiations with the Head of the Ministry of Domestic and Foreign Trade of Serbia, Tomislav Momirović, as well as with the Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Djedović, and the Head of the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Goran Vesić.

In addition to this, government representatives discussed issues of direct flights between the countries. It was noted that direct air routes would be launched between Azerbaijan and Serbia soon.