Dagestan accepts new group of Palestinian refugees

2 Dec. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new group of four Palestinian refugees arrived in Dagestan on Saturday, the press service of the republican government reports.

The region had previously received three groups of 150 evacuees from the Gaza Strip. All of them were placed at a recreation center, which is located outside of Makhachkala.

It is noted that the fourth group was met at the station by the Emergency Situations Ministry's employees and doctors. Now representatives of the social service are working with them, the government of Dagestan added.

The Ministry emphasized that all conditions for comfortable living had been created for Palestinian refugees