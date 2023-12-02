Days of Culture of Kazakhstan start in Azerbaijan

2 Dec. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan started in the capital of Azerbaijan today, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture reports.

"The Days of Culture in Baku will bring peoples closer together and reveal their deep history and rich culture",

Ministry of Culture of Kazakhstan said.

It is expected that these days Azerbaijani audience will be able to see a solo concert of the folklore and ethnographic ensemble HasSak, which has been demonstrating unique genres of Kazakh traditional music and popularizing national instruments for 10 years, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

For younger audience, the play "Karagoz" will be performed on the Baku stage. This play is staged by the Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth named after Gabit Musrepov.

The main events will take place on Monday. They will start with an exhibition of fine arts from 46 unique works of Kazakh artists working in different genres and styles. The Days of Culture will end with a grand gala concert of the country's art masters. People's Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva, Zarina Altynbaeva (holder of the order "Kurmet"), the state dance ensemble "Saltanat", the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikret Amirov and other creative groups will perform on the stage.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Kazakhstan will be held next year, 2024, the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kazakhstan added.