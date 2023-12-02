Rosatom ready to build new NPP for Kazakhstan

2 Dec. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rosatom has offered Kazakhstan to build two NPP units with a total capacity of 2,400 MW, the Russian Embassy in the republic reported on its page on the social network VK.

Rosatom offers Kazakhstan to build two nuclear power plant units, which are considered the safest in the world. This was stated by the General Director of Rosatom Central Asia LLP (a subsidiary of Rosatom) Sergey Gromov during the round table "Nuclear energy is the basis of energy independence and technological development", held in Astana.

Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan said.

The total capacity of the units belonging to the most modern, third generation (3+) will allow the NPP to cover up to 20% of the missing electricity needs in Kazakhstan, while the Russian company is "ready to provide Kazakhstanis with a stable and profitable energy source built using the most advanced and reliable technologies, which will also reduce fossil fuel consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions", the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza wrote that the Kazakh authorities could choose a partner for the construction of a nuclear power plant by the end of this year. The short list of potential suppliers of technology for the construction of NPP includes the Russian organization Rosatom, KHNP from South Korea, the Chinese organization CNNC and EDF from France. According to the General Director of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants Timur Zhantikin, a choice, even a preliminary one, has not yet been made because the proposals submitted by applicants require detailed information on financing schemes, which are an important condition for the successful implementation of such large-scale projects. IAEA specialists have already approved the proposed location for future construction, the village of Ulken in the Almaty region.