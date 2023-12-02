Russian athletes have chance to participate in 2024 Olympics

2 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet made a final decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The decision will be made in March, "Inside the Games" said, citing IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"We did not discuss this issue at the last meeting of the Executive Board. At the Olympic summit we will study the geopolitical situation and its impact on sports",

Thomas Bach said.

At the same time, the head of the IOC promised to take into account the latest decision of the UN, which called for an Olympic truce.

"Depending on what the dialogue will be like at the Olympic Summit, the IOC Executive Board will make a decision in the coming months, that is, at its meeting in March",

Thomas Bach said.

Let us remind you that the IOC Executive Committee advocated the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions in neutral status, but the Russian Olympic Committee did not received an official invitation to the Olympic Games in Paris.