2 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russians and their Palestinian relatives are leaving the Gaza Strip again. They are being evacuated by Russian rescuers, the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) reports in its Telegram channel.

"On December 2, the evacuation of Russian citizens and their close Palestinian relatives from the Gaza Strip resumed. The process is taking place against the backdrop of the resumed hostilities. They started again the day before after a week-long truce",

the Russian mission to the PNA said

Let us recall, as Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, the previous morning hostilities resumed in the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, the reason for this was the violation by the radical Hamas movement's militants of the previously agreed upon operational pause that had been in effect for several days. Hamas also opened fire at Israel, the Israeli army press service added.