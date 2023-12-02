Media: China breaks its record for Russian gas supplies

2 Dec. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

China has set a new record for gas supplies from Russia. Since the beginning of the year, more than 20 billion cubic meters of gas have been pumped to China along the eastern route of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, China Daily writes, citing the Chinese National Petroleum Corporation "PipeChina".

"Since the beginning of the year, more than 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been transported through the pipeline, which is a record figure",

China Daily said.

In just four years of the gas pipeline operation, more than 50 billion cubic meters of "blue fuel" have been pumped to China, RIA Novosti reports.

"The pipeline's capacity has gradually increased since the start of its operation. It is expected that the capacity will rise further in 2024, which will significantly increase the possibility of natural gas supplies (to China)",

China Daily said.