Azerbaijan to create green zone in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur

3 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Republic of Azerbaijan plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40%. There are plans to create a green zone in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

The authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan intend to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases to 40% by 2050. The environmental project to reduce emissions includes the creation of a green zone on the territory of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, the head of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic, Mikail Jabbarov said, addressing the UN conference on climate change, which is taking place in Dubai.

The minister noted that the republic is actively switching to the use of renewable energy sources. He stated that by 2030, up to 30% of the country's energy capacity will be transferred to renewable energy sources.