Vkus Gor restaurant engulfed in flames in KCR resort

3 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A restaurant caught fire in the resort area of Karachay-Cherkessia. About 2,000 square meters are engulfed in fire.

At the all-season Arkhyz ski resort, a fire broke out on the territory of the administrative and business center.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the fire occurred in the tourist village of Lunnaya Polyana. About 2,000 square meters of the Vkus Gor restaurant are engulfed in flames.

No casualties are reported. The restaurant was not working, there were no guests in the facility.

More than 50 firefighters with 15 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.