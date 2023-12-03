Escaped leopard shot dead in Stavropol region

3 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: telegram channel ChP Stavropol

A leopard that escaped from its owner was shot dead in the Stavropol Territory. The animal kept the entire village of the region in fear.

A female Persian leopard, which escaped from its owner yesterday, was eliminated in the Stavropol region.

The animal broke free last night and was roaming around in the village of Nezlobnaya.

It is noted that the pet managed to escape after it attacked its owner. The leopard's owner received head and ear injures.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, regional Cossacks and police were trying to capture the beast.

During the search operations, the leopard was shot dead. Now law enforcement agencies are checking whether its owner had permission to keep a wild animal.