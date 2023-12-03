Gaza Strip: Rafah crossing operating in usual mode

3 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian authorities have denied the statement about the closure of the border with Egypt.

According to Gaza Strip authorities, the Rafah crossing is operating in a usual mode. The relevant information was published by the press service of the government of the Gaza Strip in its telegram channel.

According to the message, the Rafah checkpoint was functioning normally, and the closure is not planned.

Earlier, representatives of the humanitarian organization Red Crescent stated that the Israeli authorities had banned the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian cargo through the checkpoint on the border with Palestine. The organization also announced that the border crossing will be opened after further notice.