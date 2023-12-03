Ingushetia to build 20 new campsites in the mountains

3 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

New tourist zones will be built in the mountains of the Republic of Ingushetia. As part of the project, 20 new campsites will be built.

The authorities of Ingushetia intend to implement a project to create new tourist facilities. Next year, 20 camping sites will be created in the mountains of the republic, the regional government informed on its telegram channel.

It is noted that in 2023, 10 such facilities were built.

The construction of new tourist areas is taking place within the framework of the environmental project “Visiting the Mountains.” Camping sites should allow, minimizing damage to nature and the environment from tourists staying in the mountainous regions of the republic.