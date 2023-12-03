Azerbaijani judoka bags bronze in Japan

3 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: telegram channel of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation

An athlete from Azerbaijan won a bronze medal in judo competitions in Tokyo.

A judoka from the Republic of Azerbaijan received a bronze medal in Tokyo in the Grand Slam competition. The relevant message was published in the telegram channel of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Zelim Kotsoev competed in the weight group up to 100 kg. He won 3rd place in the competition, defeating the Italian athlete Gennaro Pirelli.

The Grand Slam judo competitions began yesterday, on December 2 in Tokyo. More than 500 judokas from 88 countries participate in them in several weight groups. The closing ceremony of the competition will take place today.