Georgia saved $13 mln on medicines

3 Dec. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Thanks to Georgia's pharmaceutical reform, citizens of the country managed to save $13 million on the purchase of medicines.

The population of Georgia was able to save 350 mln lari or $13 mln on the purchase of medicines. This became possible thanks to the reform carried out by the authorities of the republic in the pharmaceutical sector, the head of the Ministry of Health Zurab Azarashvili informed.

He noted that the opening of the Turkish market for medicine has reduced prices in Georgia by up to 80%.

In addition, a price ceiling was introduced in February 2023.

The authorities have also created a laboratory that is responsible for the quality of imported medicine.