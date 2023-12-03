West Azerbaijan community condemns UN special rapporteur

3 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Representatives of the West Azerbaijan Community condemned the UN rapporteur, who spoke about the alleged destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in the Karabakh economic region.

The West Azerbaijan community condemned United Nations Special Rapporteur Alexandra Xanthaki for making an anti-Azerbaijani statement.

According to the community's message, the special representative stated that the cultural heritage of Armenia was allegedly destroyed in the Karabakh economic region.

In addition, community representatives noted that the tone in which the UN rapporteur’s statement was written indicates the authorship of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

“First of all, we would like to emphasize that the absolutely anti-Azerbaijani content and tone of the special rapporteur’s letter, as well as the fact that Armenian diplomats immediately happily shared it, suggest that the letter was written by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia,”

- West Azerbaijan Community said.

Members of the West Azerbaijan Community pointed out that the UN special rapporteur was biased and her statements lack evidence base.