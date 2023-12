4 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate grew by 18.5 kopecks to 90.59 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, December 4.

The euro exchange rate dropped by 89.25 kopecks to 97.06 rubles.

The yuan exchange rate remained practically unchanged at 12.62 rubles (-0.05 kopecks).