Snowfall in Moscow: over 70 flights delayed, canceled

4 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to online airport displays, 73 flights have been delayed or canceled for arrival and departure at Moscow airports.

As of 02:18 a.m. Moscow time (11:18 p.m. on Sunday GMT), 34 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo airport, 17 flights were delayed and three canceled in Domodedovo, 13 flights were delayed in Vnukovo and six flights were delayed in Zhukovsky.

According to Russian Weather Service head Roman Vilfand, on Sunday, Moscow saw the heaviest snowfall for December 3 in the 145 years of observation.