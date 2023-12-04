Caspian littoral states FMs to discuss pressing issues in Moscow

4 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states will be held in Moscow on December 5, Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

Jalali pointed out that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, besides participating in the meeting, will engage in bilateral discussions with the foreign ministers of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing the Moscow meeting, Jalali highlighted the examination of collaborative development in various fields:

security,

the expansion of economic relations,

maritime transportation,

trade,

energy,

environment.

According to him, these meetings offer an excellent opportunity to discuss and review significant regional developments during bilateral sessions.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the meeting signifies the launch of a new regular ministerial dialog within the mandate agreed upon during the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat in June 2022.

According to her, it is planned to consider a wide range of issues of mutual interest while focusing on priorities for developing Caspian littoral cooperation.