France continues arming Armenia

4 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

France sent 24 Bastion armored personnel carriers produced by the Arquus group to Armenia.

Moreover, another 26 vehicles of the same type, which are currently in the production stage, are expected to be delivered later.

Armenia recently signed an order for three GM2 200 radars from Thales. In addition, negotiations are underway for the supply of MISTRAL 3 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Earlier, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France is helping Armenia to reform and modernize its armed forces.