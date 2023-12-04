Armenia must pay for many years of mine terror in Azerbaijan

4 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia should pay compensation to Azerbaijan for mine terrorism, Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva said at the round table event on the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and mine victims in the country.

She noted that burying anti-tank and anti-personnel landmines is a war crime. International organizations and courts should address this issue, the ombudsperson stressed.

"Armenia should pay compensation to Azerbaijan for mine terrorism," Sabina Aliyeva said.

A round table on the topic "Protection of persons with disabilities and mine victims in Azerbaijan" is underway today in Baku.

According to the Barda office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, 85 mine incidents happened between 2020 and 2023. As a result of these incidents, 26 drivers were injured by landmines.