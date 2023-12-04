Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt in Istanbul

4 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A moderately strong earthquake struck northwest Turkey on December 4.

The magnitude 5.1 earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara, off the town of Gemlik in Bursa province, according to the disaster management agency, AFAD. It struck at 10:42 a.m. local time (07:42 GMT), at a depth of some 9 km.

There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was recorded at the same place 3 minutes later.

HaberTurk television said it was felt in Istanbul and other nearby regions where people left homes and offices in fear.