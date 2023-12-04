Almost $10 mln allocated for roads reconstruction in Karabakh

4 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to reconstruction of Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway in the Karabakh economic region.

In order to reconstruct the Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway with a length of 80 km, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated 17 million manat ($9.9 million) from the 2023 state budget of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance is entrusted to provide financing in the amount specified in the first part of this decree. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is entrusted to solve issues arising from this decree.