Russian tourist flow to Türkiye exceeds 5.8 million people

4 Dec. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In January-October, the flow of tourists from Russia to Türkiye was 26% higher than last year.

In just 10 months, Russians visited Türkiye 5,838,203 times, and became the main foreign visitors. In total, Türkiye received 44.2 million foreigners, which is 11.6% more than in 2022. Russians make up more than 13% of the total foreign tourist flow to Türkiye.

Antalya is the most popular among Russians. Almost 57% of vacationers choose this resort. Istanbul takes second place with 29%, while Muğla takes third place, ATOR reports.