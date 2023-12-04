Armenian guns and machine guns found in Lachin

4 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, during search operations, law enforcement officers of the Lachin district found another cache of ammunition from the Armenian Armed Forces.

While patrolling the territories liberated from occupation, police officers found several weapons. In particular, 4 machine guns, 5 guns and one carbine were found.

It is noted that the cache also contained other ammunition.

An investigation is underway into the discovery of the cache.