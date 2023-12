5 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The euro exchange rate exceeded 99 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since November 7.

As of 7:29 a.m. Moscow time (4:29 a.m. GMT), the euro rose by 0.56% to 99.05 rubles. The European currency was up to 99.22 rubles by 7:44 a.m. Moscow time.

In the meantime, the dollar euro exchange rate moved up by 0.58% to 91.46 rubles.

The Chinese yuan euro exchange rate rose by 0.51% to 12.798 rubles.