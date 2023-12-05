Tehran receives guarantees on release of funds frozen in U.S.

5 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has received all the necessary guarantees regarding the release of funds frozen in the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"However, as [Iran’s] cooperation with the United States is based on trust, we have been given necessary guarantees on the issue," Kanaani said.

According to the spokesman, the money is available to the Islamic Republic and the Iranian authorities can use it to suit their needs, as he also called on Washington to honor its commitments to Tehran.