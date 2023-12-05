Moscow and Yerevan to discuss rhetoric on Russian TV channels in Armenia

5 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Armenia will discuss issues related to Russian TV channels broadcasting in Armenia in mid-December, Armenia's Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry Avet Poghosyan said.

"The Ministry of High-Tech Industry officially requested that the Russian side hold consultations on the implementation of the agreements reached between the relevant agencies of the two countries on cooperation in the field of mass telecommunications," Avet Poghosyan said.

According to him, the Russian side accepted the invitation, Armenpress reported.

"Consultations on the issue of violations of paragraphs 4 and 5 of the interstate agreement in the field of mass telecommunications between Armenia and Russia, as well as on the fulfillment of the obligations reached within the framework of the agreement are scheduled for mid-December," the Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry added.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russian TV channels broadcasting in the republic had violated certain clauses of said agreement. Yerevan is holding consultations with Moscow to resolve the situation.