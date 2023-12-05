Iran and Azerbaijan keen to implement Araz Road Corridor agreement

5 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran intends to comprehensively develop relations with Azerbaijan and implement the Araz Road Corridor agreement, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.

“Currently, we are observing the new Caucasus, and Iran should play an active role in these new conditions, where the South Caucasus has become a transit area for world trade,” he noted.

The ambassador added that in this regard, the agreement on the creation of the Araz Road Corridor between Iran and Azerbaijan is a very important opportunity.

The Araz Road Corridor is supported by both countries. Recently, Azerbaijan has allocated $8 million for the construction of the Aghband-Kalala bridge on the Azerbaijan-Iran border. At the same time, in the future, Azerbaijan will spend $500 million to connect the railways of the two countries in the direction of Aghband," Mousavi said.

The Araz Road Corridor will connect Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur economic region with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, by passing through the territory of Iran.