Turkish inflation quickens to highest level in 2023 

5 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s consumer inflation accelerated to its highest level this year as household energy use exceeded state support for natural gas consumption.

Prices rose an annual 62% through November. Monthly inflation was 3.28%, Turkey’s state statistics bureau said, with housing including gas bills the leading contributor.

The core gauge, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, ticked up to 69.9% from a year earlier, compared with 69.8% in October.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to an annual 67.2% in November, from 72% in the previous month. Services inflation accelerated to 89.7% from 88.7% during the same period. Producer prices accelerated to 42.3%, from 39.4%