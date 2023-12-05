РУС ENG

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia later this week

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay working visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia later this week, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said, Life.ru reported.

"This will be a working visit. First of all, he will have talks with the Saudi Crown Prince. Prior to that, we will pay a working visit to the United Arab Emirates. I hope these talks, which we deem extremely important, will be useful," Ushakov said.

Putin’s previous visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia took place in October 2019, before the COVID-19 lockdowns.

