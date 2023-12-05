Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia later this week

5 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay working visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia later this week, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said, Life.ru reported.

"This will be a working visit. First of all, he will have talks with the Saudi Crown Prince. Prior to that, we will pay a working visit to the United Arab Emirates. I hope these talks, which we deem extremely important, will be useful," Ushakov said.

Putin’s previous visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia took place in October 2019, before the COVID-19 lockdowns.