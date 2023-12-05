Putin: Russia’s partnership with Türkiye is at its peak

5 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s partnership with Türkiye “is at its peak, built on years of experience,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Both sides are determined to further develop relations based on the principles of good neighborliness, partnership and mutual benefit,” Putin said.

He said he maintains constant contact with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussing important issues related to bilateral relations.

"In the energy sector, Russian-Turkish cooperation is genuinely strategic. Rosatom, the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation, is progressing with the construction of Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu. We (also) have close collaboration in the natural gas sector, including the operation of the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines,” he said.

According to the head of state, efforts are underway to establish a natural gas distribution center in Türkiye.