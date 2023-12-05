Iranian President to pay urgent visit to Russia

5 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Moscow on December 7 accompanied by a delegation, the Tasnim news agency reports.

"Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian president will visit Russia at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.

The parties are expected to discuss economic cooperation, as well as a number of regional and international problems, including the Palestinian issue and recent developments in Gaza.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian head of state will receive his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Thursday.

"Yes, I can confirm that. Russian-Iranian talks will indeed take place in Moscow on December 7," Peskov said.

It will be Raisi’s second visit to Russia after he took office in August 2021.