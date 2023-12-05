Flight with 120 Russians evacuated from Gaza lands in Moscow

5 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of Russian citizens, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived in Russia on December 5.

An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, performing a special flight from Cairo, has just landed at the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. The plane carried 120 Russian nationals and their family members. All of them were evacuated on Sunday via the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt, TASS reported.

Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesman Roman Okhotenko said that 30 children were among the newly-arrived group.