Azerbaijan and Russia to wrap up year with positive dynamics in trade turnover

5 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Russia are close to wrap up 2023 with positive dynamics in trade turnover, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

According to the Azerbaijani diplomat, in terms of economic cooperation, 2022 was a positive year: the increase was 24%.

"As to 2023, despite the fact that final data is not yet available, the overall trend shows that we will be reaching positive dynamics by the end of the year," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

According to Bayramov, gumanitarian issues have long played an important role in the two countries' dialogue.