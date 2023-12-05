Kremlin confirms Putin's visits to UAE and Saudi Arabia

5 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay working visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on December 6, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the visists are expected to last no longer than one day.

"Tomorrow, President Putin’s working visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will take place. All of this will happen practically over 24 hours," Peskov said.

Earlier, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin will pay working visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia this week.