Iran calls for imposition of sanctions against Israel

5 Dec. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, called on the world community to impose sanctions against Israel for its actions against the Gaza Strip.

The Minister made this statement at the summit of the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

According to him, energy exports to Israel should be halted, as well as imports of Israeli goods should be stopped in order to express solidarity with the enclave's population.

In addition to this, he said that Israel must be punished for the crimes committed in Gaza and the Israeli military must be tried.