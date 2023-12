5 Dec. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, concluded an agreement on the work of the two states against sanctions pressure.

According to RIA Novosti, the document is called "Declaration of Russia and Iran on ways and means to counteract, mitigate and compensate for the negative consequences of unilateral coercive measures".

The Ministers signed the document in Moscow at the summit of the heads of the Foreign Ministries of the Caspian littoral countries.