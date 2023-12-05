Grigoleti-Kobuleti bypass road almost completed

5 Dec. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A six-kilometer section of the Grigoleti-Kobuleti road has been put into operation in Georgia, the country's Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure said.

"On the Grigoleti-Kobuleti section of the East-West Highway, a six-kilometer main road was added to the five-kilometer section opened last year. On the new section vehicle traffic has opened today",

the Ministry said.

Grigoleti and Kobuleti are resorts. They are located on the Black Sea coast. When the new road opens completely, it will be possible to get from one tourist location to another quickly. The highway will be high-speed.

About the Grigoleti-Kobuleti road

The highway under construction will be 14 km long and 4 lanes wide. The road will have:

22 bridges for pedestrians,

4 interchanges and underground passages.

By the end of 2023, 11 km of road have been built. The remaining section will be built next year.